Rajinikanth meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel prior to screening of ‘Jailer’

The pictures of Rajinikanth's visit were posted on the official Twitter handle of the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

By ANI Published Date - 12:56 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Lucknow: Ahead of his ‘Jailer‘ screening in Lucknow, superstar Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

One of the images shows ‘Thalaivaa’ sharing warm greetings with Governor Patel. In the second image, one can see Rajinikanth and Anandiben Patel being engaged in a discussion.

Take a look at the glimpses from their meetingÂ Rajinikanth is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday.

Previously, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi. He visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered payers. He also spent an hour meditating at ‘Yagoda Ashram’ in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking of his film ‘Jailer’, it is roaring at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on August 10, had entered the Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release. The film’s eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (till August 17) in India.

Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia are seen in pivotal roles in the film. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff appeared in cameo roles in ‘Jailer’, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.