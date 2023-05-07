Rajinikanth’s look from ‘Lal Salaam’ to be out tonight

The makers of the film took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that Rajinikanth's actor’s look would be revealed at midnight on May 8.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Image: Twitter

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rajinikanth is back to filmmaking after a long time with ‘Lal Salam’. Superstar Rajinikanth would be playing an important role in the film. The makers of the film took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the legendary actor’s look would be revealed by them at midnight on May 8.

“THE MAN ..THE MANIDHAN…THE POWER MAGNET ARRIVES MIDNIGHT… #Thalaivar #Appa # lalsalaam (sic),” wrote Aishwarya. Along with the news, she even shared an intriguing poster of the film which features a silhouette against the backdrop of the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

‘Lal Salaam’ will also star Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Jeevitha Rajashekar will be playing a key role in this movie. Aishwarya has also written the screenplay of the film. ‘Lal Salaam’ is the father-daughter duo’s first professional collaboration. It was reported that Rajinikanth has already reached Mumbai on Sunday for the shooting of the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the technical crew consists of Ramu Thangaraj as the art director, editing handled by Pravin Baaskar, and Vishnu Rangasamy as the cinematographer. The music will be composed by AR Rahman. The Tamil film is expected to hit the big screens this year.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next feature in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Jailer’. The movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff and others. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of Jailer, offering a glimpse of Rajinikanth’s character in the film.