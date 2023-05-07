Anasuya Bharadwaj allegedly takes dig at Vijay Deverakonda for ‘Kushi’ poster

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:11 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In yet another Twitter war, anchor-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj allegedly criticised actor Vijay Deverakonda for the prefix ‘The’ to his name on the poster of the upcoming film ‘Kushi’. The Vijay-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer has the name ‘The Vijay Devarakonda’ on its poster.

Anasuya recently took to Twitter and took a dig at the poster. Without mentioning the names, she wrote, “Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam..enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam (sic),” which meant that she made the tweet after noticing “The” and pointed that it was insane.

Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam 🙊 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 5, 2023

Fans quickly understood that the tweet was aimed at Vijay. While a few sided with Anasuya, Vijay fans defended him.

“Vijay The Deverakonda is like that incel 9th standard middle bench kid who scribbles stuff like “I am legend”, “King sits here” on the desk and never really grew out of that phase (sic),” wrote a user. “Vijay deverakonda have no background came with passion succed in getting recognition He earned THE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA…can you question any star heroes about their tags? (sic),” asked another.

Anasuya Bharadwaj has been expressing her discontent with Vijay Deverakonda ever since the release of Arjun Reddy for the use of derogatory language in the films. However, Vijay has not responded to any of her remarks so far.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ will be released in theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.