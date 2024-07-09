| Rajnath Says Death Of Five Soldiers In Jk Will Not Go Unavenged

Rajnath says death of five soldiers in J&K will not go unavenged

Expresses anguish over killing of soldiers, asserts that the armed forces are determined to usher in peace in the region

By PTI Published Date - 9 July 2024, 01:51 PM

Jammu & Kashmir Police and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel during a counter-terror operation following a terrorist attack on an Indian Army convoy, in Kathua district, Tuesday. — Photo:PTI

New Delhi: The killing of five Army personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind it, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the killing of the soldiers and asserted that the armed forces are determined to usher in peace in the region.

Five Army personnel were killed and as many injured on Monday when a group of heavily-armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in Badnota area in Kathua. A massive search operation has already been launched to hunt down terrorists responsible for the attack.

“I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K),” the Defence Minister said on X.

I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway,… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 9, 2024

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region,” he said. “I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack,” Singh added.

Defence Secretary Aramane too expressed his “profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts” in the attack and extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

“Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered and their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack,” he said. Aramane’s remarks were shared on X by a spokesperson of the Defence Ministry.