Rajpal Yadav reveals his 20-year creative connect with Hyderabad

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 04:07 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav seems to be at the peak of his film career once again as he has several released and yet-to-be-released movies in the pipeline. The actor, who is currently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is also the only repeated character from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1’.

Read on as he shares some never-heard-before stories:

The actor, who speaks with a lot of thought and grace, shares how the city of Hyderabad actually proves lucky for him. He says, “Hyderabad is the luckiest place for me and I shot there several times. So, I’ve had a creative connection with Hyderabad for over 20 years, and I have always loved working there. The people in Hyderabad are extremely sweet and beautiful.”

What took us by surprise was the actor who belongs to the northern part of India has managed to dub in Telugu for his first film, ‘Kick 2’. He says, “I have had such a wonderful time shooting with director Surendra Reddy ji, Ravi Kishan and Ravi Teja ji in ‘Kick 2’. I remember how after the shoot, when the time to dub came, I got a call from the director’s team asking me to dub in Telugu. They told me how they couldn’t manage to find anyone whose voice fit my body language. So, I went ahead and dubbed it in Telugu – I had so much fun!”

“There has been a lot of change in recent times; we used to have only a few places to prove our talent, but now we have too many platforms to prove ourselves,” says Rajpal Yadav, who enjoys Hyderabadi cuisine. “People who are around 15 to 25 have the best option now – OTT platforms – to showcase their creativity, and when it comes to me, I’ve even started experimenting with different roles. It’s all thanks to OTT platforms that are giving actors opportunities.”

He further adds, “We are actors and we only understand one language – entertainment that’s made out of emotions. And the language of emotions has no words. And if you understand that, you can survive in any part of the world. I’ve done Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, and even Gujarati films. Through shooting, I had the opportunity to taste the waters of every region across India.”

We certainly hope to see this extremely passionate multi-talented actor more in the south film space. Rajpal Yadav is currently looking forward to the release of his film ‘Ardh’ in which he’ll be seen playing the role of an aspiring actor who disguises himself as a transgender to survive in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The actor concludes by saying that he wants to choose realistic roles that can touch people’s hearts.