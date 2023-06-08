Rajshri Deshpande’s next film ‘Privacy’ selected in South Korea’s Bucheon International Film Festival

Rajshri Deshpande’s next film ‘Privacy’ is all set to have its World Premiere at Asia’s largest genre film festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Rajshri Deshpande’s next film ‘Privacy’ is all set to have its World Premiere at Asia’s largest genre film festival – South Korea’s Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan). ‘Privacy’ is a co-production between India-based Fundamental Pictures and USA-based House of Talent Studio.

The social thriller follows Roopali, a distressed Mumbai surveillance centre operator, who ignores protocol and begins to investigate incidents happening on her watch.

Director Sudeep Kanwal makes his debut with ‘Privacy’. The film is produced by Shlok Sharma and Navin Shetty, the duo behind festival favourites such as ‘Cargo’ and ‘Two Sisters & a Husband’.

‘Privacy’ examines the use of video surveillance in urban centres while highlighting socio-economic differences in Mumbai. Sudeep said, “The film depicts the compelling truth of access to information. Be it CCTV surveillance or gathering someone’s personal data, an individual’s privacy has truly become a luxury in today’s world.”

Since Netflix’s ‘Trial by Fire’, this is Rajshri Deshpande’s first major role. Sharing her delight, she added, “As an actor and a social worker, it is very important to me that the script is written sensitively. ‘Privacy’ talks about mental health issue. It shines the spotlight on how the society perceives an individual going through struggle. It is a beautifully written story and depicts the importance of ‘privacy’ and how every societal element is exploiting the term.”

Along with Rajshri, the film stars Nishank Verma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Saurabh Goyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana and Sagar Salunke in pivotal roles. BiFan shall commence on June 29 and will be held until July 9. The festival covers a wide range of cinema, including horror, thriller, mystery and fantasy films from around the globe. This year’s festival opens with Joaquin Pheonix-starrer ‘Beau is Afraid’.

Trailer link: