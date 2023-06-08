Sima Taparia drops a ‘Shaadi’ music video

‘Indian Matchmaking’ host ‘Sima Taparia’ recently took to her Instagram and posted the music video of her new song titled ‘Shadi ki Tayaree Hai’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: ‘Indian Matchmaking’, a Netflix series that has been watched in almost all Indian households even on foreign shores, and the host ‘Sima Taparia’ has her own fan-following.

Sima, who was a matchmaker in Mumbai, later hosted her reality show on Netflix, then started posting videos on her social media accounts and turned into an influencer. And now, the matchmaker, host, actor, and influencer has released her first music video, which makes her an artist too!

“Kya apke ghar #ShadikiTaiyareeHai? All the bhaiya-bhabhi’s, mama-mami’s, chacha-chachi’s, get ready to grove this wedding season and gear up yourself for the power pack performance! (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Talking about her song, the music video stars Sima Taparia and her husband Anup Taparia. But coming to the main part, the track was also sung by her and her husband Anup.

This 3-minute-20-second music video was written by Neetu Saini and the music was by Jeetu Shankar. The video got over 800k views on YouTube and more than 150k views on Instagram.

While many fans are grooving to her music, others have been making funny comments about the music video.

“Sima Aunty I kind of love this ngl you slayed!! (sic),” wrote a user. A second noted, “This is superb aunty. Aap ne toh 100% dediya. Mai toh 70% mei compromise karne tayyar thi (sic).”

“My god, this is a meme gold mine. I can’t wait!” wrote another. A fourth user said, “100% you can’t sing but if 20% you can sing you should sing. See you’ve to compromise,” while referring to Sima’s dialogues in ‘Indian Matchmaking’.

Not too long after the song was released, Sima Taparia shared a video of people dancing to the music for a flash mob in San Jose during an Indian wedding.

