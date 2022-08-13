Raju Srivastava’s condition has not improved, remains on ventilator

By PTI Published: Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sat - 13 August 22

New Delhi: Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be on ventilator in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here and his condition has not improved, hospital sources said on Friday.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and underwent an angioplasty the same day.

“Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator. His condition has not improved. He has not regained consciousness since he was admitted to the hospital,” the source told PTI.

The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

On Friday night, Srivastava’s family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying the comedian’s condition is “stable”.

“Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support,” the family said in the statement.

The family also requested people to “ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated”. The comic had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel’s gym here.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.

He has featured in Hindi films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” (remake) and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He was one of the contestants on “Bigg Boss” season three.

Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.