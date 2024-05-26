Rakul Preet Singh shares stunning Fiji vacation photos

On Saturday, Rakul shared a series of pictures with her fans on her Instagram account.

By ANI Updated On - 26 May 2024, 10:52 AM

Mumbai: Newly married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who jetted off to Fiji for a serene getaway, have been delighting their fans by posting glimpses of their vacation on social media.

She also shared a video flaunting the breathtaking sea view from the yacht.

She captioned the post, “Chasing sunsets and dreams (with a heart emoji).”

Earlier on Friday, Rakul Preet Singh, shared pictures from her vacation to Fiji with her husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul dropped pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Sunset swims, Fiji culture, shark spotting .. we did it all…”

Rakul and Jackky shared heartwarming moments from their vacation on their Instagram stories.

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies – as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani’s wedding attire on their D-Day.

Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate ‘chinar’ motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who’s who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani. made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.