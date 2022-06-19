Ram Charan drops never-before-seen picture with father Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: Millions of people are celebrating Father’s Day on June 19 and actor Ram Charan wasn’t far behind. The ‘RRR’ star dropped a never-before-seen picture with his daddy dearest and megastar Chiranjeevi on social media, and it instantly went viral.

The father-son duo is seen smiling adorably towards the camera in the picture likely from Ram Charan’s early teens. The ‘Acharya’ actor simply captioned the post with a red heart and kiss emoji. Fans of the stars were clearly taken by surprise and they couldn’t stop showering them with compliments. “How cute sir,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “Cute father and son duo,” added another Instagram user. Several other fans dropped heart emojis under the post.

Mahesh Babu, too, had penned a sweet note for his father and superstar Krishna on Sunday. The ‘Maharshi’ actor wrote on Instagram, “You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father… I wouldn’t be who I am without you… Happy Father’s Day Nanna!”

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently wrapping up his much-awaited project under Shankar Shanmugham’s direction. Touted to be an action drama with current-day politics in focus, the film features an ensemble cast including Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.