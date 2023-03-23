Ram Charan-Genelia’s ‘Orange’ to re-release in theatres on March 25-26

Ram Charan and Genelia’s starrer ‘Orange’ is all set to hit the big screens once again on March 25 and 26. Producer of the film Nagababu Konidela announced the news on Twitter

Hyderabad: Joining the trend of re-releasing films, Ram Charan and Genelia’s romantic drama film ‘Orange’ is all set to hit the big screens once again on March 25 and 26 on account of the ‘RRR’ actor’s birthday.

Ram Charan’s uncle and producer of the film Nagababu Konidela took to Twitter to announce the news. “Get Ready To Vibe & Celebrate Musical Concert #Orange In Theaters. Book Your Tickets Now https://linktr.ee/movies_Re_Release. #OrangeSpecialShows Reloading In Theaters On March 25th & 26th On Occasion of “ GLOBAL STAR “ @AlwaysRamCharan Birthday. #Orange2Oscar #JanasenaFundDrive (sic),” he tweeted.

‘Orange’ is a love story between a young man who does not believe in the idea of ‘lifetime love’ and a woman who is an exuberant romantic, and how they deal with their clashing ideologies.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film was released in 2010 and was declared one of the biggest failures at the box office. However, over the years, the film amassed a cult following with social media users raving about the film to date. It would be interesting to watch the response of the audience to the film this time.

It should also be noted that the proceeds from the film will be sent to the Janasena Party Fund Drive.

