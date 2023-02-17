Ram Charan unveils thrilling teaser for gripping thriller ‘Puli-Meka’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:11 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: After releasing a series of original films and series, ZEE5 is now ready with ‘Puli-Meka’, a gripping thriller of which has just been released digitally by Mega Power Star Ram Charan.

A monster is on the loose in the city, killing one person after another. The mystery serial killer disguises as an animal and operates at night times. The police department is on the edge at a time when residents are frightened to the hilt. The tension is built effectively.

We see Lavanya Tripathi enter the screen in the role of a no-nonsense investigator who wants to solve the case at the earliest. Suman plays a top cop who gives the Special Investigation Time a limited time to crack the mystery. Aadi Saikumar plays an occasionally flirtatious and otherwise serious-minded forensic analyst who teams up with the SIT, led by Lavanya’s character.

When the hunt begins, the web series seems to get racy. We have to wait till February 24 to enjoy the thrills!

Going by the teaser, talented writer Kona Venkat (who is also the creator of this series) has nailed it with impressive characterisations and situations laced with occasional humour. Astrology is an important ingredient in the story, something the teaser doesn’t reveal for now.

Director K Chakravarthy Reddy shows a thorough grasp of the craft. Besides Lavanya Tripathi and Aadi Saikumar, the series also has Suman, Goparaju, Raja, Siri Hanmanth, Srinivas and Spandana Palli, among others, in the cast.