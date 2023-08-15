Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares pictures from daughter Klin Kaara’s first Independence Day celebration

Soon after Upasana shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and adorable messages for the kid.

By ANI Published Date - 10:23 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela on Tuesday shared a couple of pictures from her newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s first Independence Day celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared the pictures which she captioned, “priceless moments with Amama & Thatha. KlinKaara’s first Independence Day (sic).” In the picture, Upasana’s mother Shobhna could be seen holding her grand-daughter alongside her father Anil.

Klin Kaara could be seen hoisting the National flag, although her face was hidden. She donned a cute yellow and white frock dress. Soon after Upasana shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and adorable messages for the kid.

“Cute baby,” a fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “Cutest”. “Awwwww soo cute,” a fan wrote.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20. The couple has named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Taking to Instagram, Charan shared a post which reads, “With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening – lots of love – Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil.”

Upasana also shared the posts and captioned it, “KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents.”

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’ opposite actor Kiara Advani.