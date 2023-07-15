Ram Charan’s ‘Rangasthalam’ breaks all records with its Japan release; nets 2.5 million yen on Day 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: Ram Charan holds a special place in the heart of the Japanese people and the response to the release of ‘Rangasthalam’ is a true testament of this statement!

One of the highest-grossing Telugu films, ‘Rangasthalam’ received critical acclaim for its performances, storytelling, direction, and music. The film was a commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The film received widespread acclaim and was hailed as a blockbuster. It enjoyed a long theatrical run and attracted audiences in large numbers.

‘Rangasthalam’ marked a significant milestone in Ram Charan’s career. In the movie, he portrayed the character of Chitti Babu, a partially hearing-impaired and honest young man who works for the betterment of his village. The film showcased his versatility as an actor and demonstrated his ability to take on challenging and unconventional roles.

Ram Charan’s portrayal of the character earned him praise for his intensity, emotional range, and dedication to the role. The film also garnered praise for the female lead Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She brought depth and charm to her character, adding emotional layers to the story. Her chemistry with Ram was also well-received.

The cult movie was released in Japan on Friday, July 14, and netted 2.5 million yen in 50 screens from Day 1 itself. Speaking on the Japan release of ‘Rangasthalam’, Anbarasi Duraipandian CEO, SPACEBOX Japan, affirms: “SPACEBOX released ‘Rangasthalam’ in Japan in about 50 screens and we are planning to release it in many theatres in the coming weeks. Ram Charan holds a special place in the heart of the Japanese people, and the reaction to the film proves it. It makes us extremely proud to bring a film like ‘Rangasthalam’ to the audiences in Japan. The film is truly a cinematic masterpiece and it is an honour for SPACEBOX to be able to release it here!”

With ‘Magadheera’, and ‘Dhruva’, Ram established himself as one of the leading actors in the industry and ‘Rangasthalam’ further solidified his position as a talented and bankable star in the industry.

Post the ‘RRR’ frenzy in Japan, Ram cemented himself as a truly global star with an Indian upbringing.