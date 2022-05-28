Ram Gopal Varma lodges complaint against Natti Kranthi, Natti Karuna for forging signature

Published Date - 03:37 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

File Photo: Ram Gopal Varma

Hyderabad: Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday approached the Punjagutta police and lodged a complaint against Natti Kranthi, Natti Karuna, both representatives of Nattis Entertainment Pvt Ltd alleging they forged his signature on the letterhead of his company.

The director who came to the police station in person accompanied by his lawyer, in his three-page petition said as his latest multilingual film ‘Khatra’ was scheduled to be released on April 8, Natti Kranthi and Natti Karuna with a malicious intention filed a petition before a local court, based on a forged Payment Assurance Letter and secured an injunction order against him and stayed the film’s release.

He stated that he had never signed any such Payment Assurance Letter and hence it is evident that they had forged the document.

Further, the manner in which the injunction order was procured by the respondents point towards a deeper criminal conspiracy and due procedures were exploited, he alleged.

The Punjagutta police who received the petition are examining the facts in it.

