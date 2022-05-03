Ramika Sen hysteria continues! Raveena Tandon gets mobbed in Patna

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Raveena Tandon

Hyderabad: Raveena Tandon has made a big splash with her thunderous success as Prime Minister Ramika Sen in ‘KGF Chapter 2’! And sure enough, the never-ending fanfare surrounding the superstar follows her everywhere she goes! It’s no secret that ‘KGF Chapter 2’ has seen a massive success at the box office and the superstar is seeing big love coming her way.

Riding high on the Ramika Sen hysteria, Raveena Tandon was recently mobbed in Patna. The actor was attending an event and as soon as she reached the destination, she was gripped by fan frenzy. Videos and photos of fans rushing to catch a glimpse of her and click a picture with her at the event have gone viral.

The powerhouse performer’s ‘KGF Chapter 2’ success comes after her massive hit series ‘Aranyak’. In the skin of the hard-nosed cop Kasturi Dogra, she instantly stole the show and became a crowd favourite.

Soon, fans will be treated to yet another shade of hers in the upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Ghudchadi’, directed by Binoy Gandhi. Even as the anticipation to watch the superstar in her next is thick in the air, she will once again be seen creating magic with Sanjay Dutt on-screen.

