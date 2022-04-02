Ramzan begins in Gulf; 1400 prisoners released

Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Jeddah: The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan begins on Saturday in the Gulf region except Oman, a day ahead of India.

The Gulf region, where Islam is official religion heaved a sigh of relief as faithful welcoming the spiritual month free from COVID-19 restrictions. As soon as local authorities announced the beginning of Ramzan on Friday evening they made their ways to mosques to offer Taraweeh prayers.

After two years of pandemic restrictions, the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah allowed customary Ramzan rituals including Iftar in Harm premises. However, wearing a mask is mandatory in the central Haram area and Umrah pilgrims are required to have a permit. The permit system is being implemented for crowd management.

A significant number of Indian Muslims including a large number from Telangana also flying into Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the Ramzan. Also, many NRIs are planning to visit their home back for Eid at the end of the month. The airfares to Saudi Arabia soaring as the holy month started.

In the United Arab Emirates rulers offer pardons to hundreds of jail inmates of good character each year in keeping with the generous spirit of the holy month. The leaders of UAE have pardoned more than 1400 prisoners on the eve of the beginning of Ramzan.

