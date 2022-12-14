Rana turns 38, wife Miheeka showers him with love in a cute Insta post

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati, who is known well for his message-oriented and feel-good films, is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. The ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ actor is turning 38 years old. On the occasion, his wife Miheeka Bajaj took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday by sharing his childhood pictures along with a cute message.

She dropped a series of images of @RanaDaggubati, from his early years to some of his more recent ones. She captioned the pictures saying: “Happyhappy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good-looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life!I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better… I love you baby…Mylove for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati.(sic)”

On August 8, 2020, Rana and Miheeka got married while the nation was in lockdown. The private ceremony was attended by a number of close friends from the entertainment industry, including his best friend Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha, among others.

On the work front, Rana will soon be seen in the eagerly anticipated web series ‘Rana Naidu’, to be streamed on Netflix. The drama, which also stars his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, is an adaptation of the well-known American crime series, ‘Ray Donovan’.