Ranbir Kapoor hates this about Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor loves Alia's voice very much, but on one condition. Ranbir never wants Alia in an angry mood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The couple dated for almost 4 years during the making of the film Brahmastra and married just a few months before the film’s release. The couple is blessed and loved by their millions of fans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been leading a happy life for more than a year, and their baby Raha also joined them recently. Now comes the issue between the beautiful couple. Ranbir Kapoor started hating one thing about Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt, in one of her recent interviews, revealed a few qualities about Ranbir. We all know that Ranbir stays away from social media and the press. So the face of the couple’s relationship, personal life, or any other kind of stuff is only Alia Bhatt. So the actress herself reveals something about her husband.

Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir is a saint-like person, and he can stay calm and composed for ages. Alia also admits that she is the only person who gets angry, and Ranbir doesn’t even know what to lose his temper for. Ranbir instead makes Alia calm with a gentle approach if there is any mental disturbance.

He loves Alia’s voice very much, but on one condition. Ranbir never wants Alia in an angry mood, and whenever she gets into that zone, he advises her not to raise her voice and take over stress. This is the only thing Ranbir hates about Alia Bhatt. He wishes her to be calm without losing much temper or showing much anger.

The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor feels so lucky to have a husband like Ranbir Kapoor, who has a lot of positivity and calmness in him.

– Kiran