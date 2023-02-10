Ranbir Kapoor’s latest song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is a Valentine’s Day anthem for all the singles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: After the success of ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song, the makers of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ have dropped a peppy dance number ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ in which Ranbir Kapoor gives hope to all singles this Valentine’s Day.

‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is a dedication to the lovelorn singles with a message to cast away their blues, because love doesn’t happen just once or twice; it happens many times. The song is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again.

‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is shot on a sprawling set and Ranbir looks dapper as he grooves to the beats choreographed by Bosco-Caeser. His on-screen and off- screen buddy Anubhan Singh Bassi also features in the song. With music by Pritam, vocals by Arijit Singh and the quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya this one is sure to resonate with all the singles.

Taking to social media, the makers wrote, “Iss Valentine Aansu mat bahao, Agli dhoondho #PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai’. The song is now available on YouTube and other music streaming platforms. So, we urge you to cast away your valentine blues with ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8.

