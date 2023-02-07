| Shraddha Took Her Character From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Too Seriously

Shraddha took her character from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ too seriously

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor, aka Jhoothi, is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The star has served some incredible moments to her fans.

From kick-starting the promotional events to recreating hilarious video of ‘Tere Pyaar Main’ eating pani puri to having grabbed all the attention with her hot looks in the ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song from the film, Shraddha seems to be fully drenched in her character of Jhoothi from the film.

While everyone just can’t resist their excitement to watch her playing a ‘Jhoothi’ in the film, Sunday morning has seen Shraddha treating her fans with a pretty picture and interacting with them. She made them engage with her character of Jhoothi in a fun manner in the comment.

Taking to her social media, Shraddha posted pictures from her latest photo shoot on Instagram with a caption that confused many of her followers as she wrote, “It’s Monday! Let’s slay today … ”

After Shraddha dropped the post, the fun and witty conversation between Shraddha (being a Jhoothi) and her fans was seen in the comment section. While the actor can be seen stepping into her character completely with her comments, it led to a fun conversation with her fans. Many of her followers flooded the comment section with compliments. One user wrote, “Uff ye Adaa (sic).” Another commented, “Cuteness overload.” Some even dropped heart and fire emoticons.

It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8.