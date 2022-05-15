Ranga Reddy emerge champions in Telangana U-20 Athletics Championships

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy district emerged team champions with 49 points in the Telangana State U-20 Men and Women Athletics Championships held at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mane Dinesh of Ranga Reddy clocked 10.6.0 sec to win the gold in the men’s 100 M event. Meanwhile, RR’s Rishabh Mishra finished the 400 M event in 10.9 sec to claim gold.

Results:

Men: 100 M: 1 Mane Dinesh (RR) 10.6 sec, 2 Syed Farhanuddin (NLG), 3 Chetan Singh;

400M: 1 Rishabh Mishra (RR) 48.9 sec, 2 V Vamshi Krishna (Bhadradri), 3 K Thirupathi (Peddapalli); 5000M: 1 Boddupalli Ramesh (HYD) 34:36.6 sec, 2 N John (KNR), Tumram Ramesh (ADB);

1500M: 1 Kethavath Sanju (Medak) 4:23.8 sec, 2 R Anil Kumar (WGL), 3 Banothu Sai Kumar (Yadadri);

U-20 Boys: 100M: 1 E Nithin (RR) 10.9 sec, 2 G Ajay Kumar (NZB), 3 D Dinesh Karthik (KMM); 400M: 1 Aniket Chaudhary TAA 48.7 sec, 2 B Kartheek (HNK), 3 Ramesh Singha (RR);

1500M: 1 Sumit Kumar (TAA) 4:01.3 sec, 2 Mudavath Krishna, (Wanaparthy), 3 S Ashok (Jogulamba Gadwal);

5000M: 1 Mudavath Krishna (Wanaparthy) 16:27.7 sec, 2 Gogarla Abhishek (SDPT), 3 V Dhanush (NLG);

10000M Race Walk: 1 Raj Mishra (RR) 46:45.58 sec, 2 Dharmveer Singh (TAA), 3 Baikani Shivamani (Jagtial);

Javelin Throw: 1 Ajmeera Dora Babu (Bhadradri) 44.78m, 2 S Balaiah (Kamareddy), 3 C Haribabu (Jogulamba Gadwal);

Women: 100M: 1 Gandhe Nithya (HYD) 12.2 sec, 2 P Ramavasavi (TAA), 3 Md Sehrabanu (RR); 400M: 1 Pawar Usha (NZB) 1:12.4 sec, 2 Gadarla Shirisha (Rajanna Siricilla), 3 K Swapna (Kamareddy);

1500M: 1 G Maheshwari (Mahabubnagar) 4:44.8 sec, 2 M Kavya (Mancherial), 3 S K Samreen (KMM);

U-20: Girls:

100 M: 1 J Deepthi (HNK) 12.0 sec, 2 A Nandini (Medchal), 3 A Maithili (KMM);

400M: 1 L Keerthana (Nagarkurnool) 58.3 sec, 2 A Maithili (KMM), 3 N Vijaya Lakshmi (RR);

1500M: 1 D Bhagya Laxmi, (Nagarkurnool) 4:36.2 sec, 2 M Mallika (Yadadri), 3 P Pavithra (Sanga Reddy)

