Ranga Reddy: Woman breaks into house, steal valuables

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman broke into a house in broad daylight and stole valuables at Nanajipur village, Shamshabad mandal on Tuesday. The act was recorded in the CCTV cameras located in the neighbourhood. Jangaiah, the owner, had locked his house and went on a pilgrimage when the incident occurred. The woman sneaked into the compound and broke into the house using hand tools. A case was booked.

