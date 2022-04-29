Ranjha Vikram Singh reminisces about ‘Heropanti 1’, roots for sequel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:56 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Ranjha Vikram Singh, aka Rajjo Fauji, shares his memories while shooting for ‘Heropanti 1’.

His role as an antagonist was a huge hit and he was appreciated by his fans and audience. He also bagged awards for his excellent performance in the Tiger Shroff-led movie.

Recalling his experience and success in ‘Heropanti 1’, Ranjha Vikram Singh says, “I was very fortunate to have landed the role of Rajjo Fauji in ‘Heropanti 1’ and by the grace of God, I managed to give justice to the part. After the movie released, I was touched with all the love and praise I received for my character. It was the best motivation to continue doing my best. I love being part of good cinema and amazing stories that are happening around the globe whether as an actor or a filmmaker, and ‘Heropanti’ brought me back to Hindi cinema. Now with the release of ‘Heropanti 2’, all the awesome memories from the first part are resurfacing.”

Ranjha went on to produce and star in his own Army-related film ‘Mera Fauji Calling’ in 2021 under his home production company Running Horses Films. This movie also starred Sharman Joshi.