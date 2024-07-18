Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share photo with newlyweds Anant, Radhika

On Wednesday, Ranveer shared a heartwarming Instagram photo of himself standing next to Anant, with Deepika affectionately kissing Radhika on the cheek.

By ANI Published Date - 18 July 2024, 10:00 AM

Mumbai: Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12, shared a heartwarming picture with the newlyweds to convey their best wishes.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Ranveer, dropped an adorable picture featuring him standing next to Anant while Deepika can be seen affectionately kissing Radhika on the cheek.

Expressing his heartfelt blessings for Anant and Radhika Merchant, Ranveer wrote, “Just pure love Anant & Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness @radhmerch1610 @deepikapadukone.”

Meanwhile, Deepika also dropped the same picture on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “Wishing you both Love & Blessings in abundance as you embark on this most beautiful journey…”

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and Reliance employees on July 15. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Talking about Deepika’s work front, the mom-to-be is basking in the success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ in the coming months.