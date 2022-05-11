Ranveer Singh takes over Twitter Movies account

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Yash Raj Films partnered with Twitter to celebrate Ranveer Singh’s upcoming comedy ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ which is slated to release on May 13.

On Wednesday morning, the actor brought his ‘jordaar’ personality exclusively to Twitter and took over the Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) account to engage with his fans worldwide. He became the first Bollywood celebrity to do so, joining the likes of Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Tom Holland, Nicholas Cage, and the award-winning cast of ‘Dune’ to name a few.

During the takeover, Ranveer responded to fan questions submitted using the hashtag #AskRanveer, delighting his Indian as well as international fans on the service. The account’s header image also switched to a Jayeshbhai Jordaar-themed avatar. Twitter has even introduced a custom emoji, which fans can activate by Tweeting with the hashtags #JayeshbhaiJordaar, #Jayeshbhai, and #Jordaar.

Talking about the takeover, Ranveer said, “My love affair with the movies is fuelled by the passion of my fans – they’re the secret of my energy. And there’s nothing more grounding and lovely than being able to connect with them as intimately as I have been able to because of Twitter. The movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is a special one and I can’t wait to share it with our audiences here in India. What better way to kick off release week than a ‘jordaar’ conversation with the @TwitterMovies family?”

Check out some of his tweets: