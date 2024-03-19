Rape survivor’s uncle seeks revenge by assaulting accused’s sister in UP

The incident took place on March 13 and the accused uncle has been arrested and sent to jail, the police officials said on Tuesday.

By IANS Updated On - 19 March 2024, 09:52 AM

Hamirpur: In a seemingly bizarre incident, the uncle of a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh‘s Hamirpur district decided to take revenge from the accused by raping his sister.

The incident took place on March 13 and the accused uncle has been arrested and sent to jail, the police officials said on Tuesday.

Police said on March 3, a man, a resident of a village under the limits of Bharua Sumerpur police station, was accused of molesting a 26-year-old married woman.

A case was filed under section 354 (molestation), but when the victim gave a statement in the court and accused him of rape, the police added the rape charge. Consequently, the 28-year-old man was arrested on March 6 and incarcerated.

Enraged by the incident, the survivor’s uncle decided to take revenge. He somehow procured the photo of the accused’s sister and then outraged her modesty.

He was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint.