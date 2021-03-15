‘Rapid urbanisation indication of Telangana’s progress’

In tune with the increasing urbanisation, the number of municipalities and corporations are also increased to ensure planned growth, TS Governor said

Hyderabad: “Urbanisation is an indication of development and facilitates employment. Rapid urbanisation is an indicator that Telangana is progressing on a fast track” said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In tune with the increasing urbanisation, the number of municipalities and corporations are also increased to ensure planned growth, she said.

Accordingly, the number of municipal corporations is increased from 6 to 13, and municipalities increased from 52 to 129. Every month the State government is releasing Rs 148 crore to the urban local bodies to extend the required support.

The Governor said through the New Municipal Act, a few reforms were brought in urban administration and through the TS-bPASS Act, reforms were brought in building permissions.

The State government is working on to increase green cover and improve sanitation, besides developing infrastructure in urban areas through by organizing Pattana Pragathi programmes, she said. Depending on the population, integrated vegetable and meat markets, dumpyards, plant nurseries, Vaikuntadhamams are being constructed, she said.

