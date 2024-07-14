| New City Will Be Built To Compete With New York Says Revanth

The 25,000 acres that were pooled in Maheshwaram and neighbouring areas for setting up pharma companies would be used for establishing a sports university, a medical and health hub, electric vehicle manufacturing units and other purposes, says Revanth Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 04:20 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that 25,000 acres that were pooled in Maheshwaram and neighbouring areas for setting up pharma companies would be used for establishing a sports university, a medical and health hub, electric vehicle manufacturing units and other purposes.

“The State government will develop a new city in this region, which will compete with New York city,” Revanth Reddy said.

The State government was initiating steps for this and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was entrusted with the task of framing detailed plans, he said at Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district here on Sunday.

Reminding that the Ramoji Film City was close by, the Chief Minister said the State Government was planning to develop another film city in the region. “The Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam areas under Rachakonda limits have picturesque locations and we want to get the Hindi film industry from Mumbai to this place,” he said.

Claiming that it was the Congress government that developed the Outer Ring Road, the international airport and brought several IT and pharma companies to Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy questioned the contributions of the previous BRS government.

“You might have brought drugs and ganja to the city. Impressed with the Congress government’s good work, BRS MLAs are joining the party,” he claimed.