Rapido offers free rides to polling booths in Hyderabad on November 30

To avail the free Rapido facility, users have to enter one-time code "VOTENOW," and reach their polling stations free of cost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of assembly elections, noted ride sharing platform Rapido on Monday announced free rides to voters to over 2, 600 polling stations in Hyderabad on the election day i.e. on November 30.

Co-founder of Rapido, Pavan Guntupalli, expressed, “We urge people to participate in greater numbers to cast their voting rights without worrying about transportation. By facilitating free bike rides on Election Day, we intend to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote.”

“The initiative reflects Rapido’s commitment to boosting voter turnout in Telangana, particularly among its predominantly young user base. Recognizing transportation as a critical factor in voter participation, Rapido’s offer of free rides aims to boost widespread participation in the election process, ensuring that many can actively partake in the festival of democracy,” a press release from Rapido said.