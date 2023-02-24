Rapper MC Stan doles out words of wisdom on the sets of Amazon miniTV’s ‘Playground Season 2’

The latest episode welcomed the dapper-rapper MC Stan after his run-away victory at a recently-concluded reality show, as he entertains and wins viewers’ hearts all over again with his raw and real personality.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Amazon miniTV – Amazon's free video streaming service is making all the right noise for 'Playground Season 2'. After hosting fashion and internet sensation, Uorfi Javed in the 'Playground' house, the fun factor skyrocketed as famous Indian rapper MC Stan warmed up to meet the contestants of the riveting show.

The latest episode welcomed the dapper-rapper MC Stan after his run-away victory at a recently-concluded reality show, as he entertains and wins viewers’ hearts all over again with his raw and real personality. The contestants were thrilled to meet our much-known ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ and they indulged in some fun and tricky activities, learning his quirky phrases and grooving on his boom bap beats.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ winner and P-town king brought in his dose of hip-hop curated in the form of a lively, entertaining and engaging episode. Sharing the experience about his appearance on the show, Stan said, “I felt happy to meet all the contestants of ‘Playground S2’. I myself have been in a similar situation – recently been a part of a reality TV show, wherein I was a contestant and we had our own challenges. But at the end of the day it’s your passion, hard work, attitude and audiences love that helps one stand out and win the title. I was very excited to be on the sets, indulging in some games alongside the contestants.”

‘Playground Season 2’ is a reality game show where viewers get to witness India’s top digital creators gaming, entertaining, and how they survive through the process to win the ultimate prize! ‘Playground Season 2’ will see Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout as mentors leading 5 teams.