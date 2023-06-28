Rashmika Mandanna begins shooting for ‘Pushpa 2’

On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a sneak-peak from the sets of the film.

By ANI Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna has now kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming Pan-India film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a sneak-peak from the sets of the film.



She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film.

The first movie in the franchise was ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the ‘Pushpa’ will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film.

Earlier on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ unveiled an intriguing first look poster of the actor.

In the poster, Arjun was seen in an intense and completely new avatar, wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor could be seen holding a gun in his hand.

The official release date of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film ‘Animal’.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘Animal’ also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Apart from that, Rashmika will also be seen in ‘Rainbow’ and ‘VNR Trio’