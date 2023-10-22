| Rashmika Mandanna To Star In The Girlfriend

Directed and scripted by Rahul Ravindran, known for hits like "Chi La Sow" and "Manmadhudu 2," the upcoming film is set to make waves.

By PTI Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to headline “The Girlfriend”, a film presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, the makers announced on Sunday.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, known for films such as “Chi La Sow” and “Manmadhudu 2”.

Geetha Arts shared the film announcement along with its first look on its official X page.

“The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven’t been heard or seen before. And ‘The Girlfriend’ is one such. #RM24 @GeethaArts Production No.51 is #TheGirlfriend,” the banner said in the post.

“The Girlfriend” is also produced by Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Mandanna’s upcoming projects include “Animal” and “Pushpa: The Rule”.