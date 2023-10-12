Rashmika Mandanna’s no make up, natural look wins hearts across in latest song, ‘Hua Main’

Scenes from the song, just highlight how the pair has the most sizzling chemistry, and how the actress looks gorgeous in every frame with minimal make up.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who is also known as the national crush, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. With her magnificent performances, she has left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions, and is also known for her beautiful smile.

Rashmika, who will be next seen in the highly awaited film, ‘Animal’ along side Ranbir Kapoor, recently took to her Instagram to share a video of the first song from the movie. It is visible, that the actress has almost no make up, and still managed to steal all the limelight with her beauty. Scenes from the song, just highlight how the pair has the most sizzling chemistry, and how the actress looks gorgeous in every frame with minimal make up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



On the work front, apart from this project, Rashmika will again be seen as ‘Srivalli’ in the much anticipated sequel, ‘Pushpa 2 : The Rule’, D51, Rainbow and Chhaava.