Telangana’s first CM KCR joins social media

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 02:13 PM

Hyderabad: BRS chief and first chief minister of Telangana State, K Chandrashekhar Rao is out to make a big presence on social media from now on. As a leader wedded to the cause of development, he seeks to address issues sharing his point of view on social media platforms. Rao has opened his X account in the name of @KCRBRSpresident.

He has also opened his account on Instagram also. He can be followed on https://www.instagram.com/kcrbrspresident/?hl=en. The BRS Supremo, who has embarked on a 17- day long campaign reaching out to the electorate in different parliamentary constituencies in the State by bus. The road shows he has been organizing, received overwhelming response all the way from Miryalaguda to Mahabubnagar in the first leg of his campaign.

His foray into social media now had generated considerable interest among the netizens who are closely following his campaign. He can be followed on https://twitter.com/kcrbrspresident