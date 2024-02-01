Rashmikaa, Vaidehee pair enters semis of W50 Indore ITF $40K Women’s Tournament

In the quarterfinal clash, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehee Choudary defeated Carole Monnet of France and Yakatrina Yashina of Russia 6-2, 6-1 to enter the last four stage of the competition
Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehee Choudary recorded an upset victory to enter the semifinal of the women’s doubles of the W50 Indore ITF Women $40 K Women’s Tournament in Indore on Tuesday.
In the quarterfinal clash, the duo defeated Carole Monnet of France and Yakatrina Yashina of Russia 6-2, 6-1 to enter the last four stage of the competition.
Results: Quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/ Vaidehee Choudhari bt Carole Monnet (FRA) (3) & Yakatrina Yashina (RUS) (3) 6-2, 6-1.