Rashmikaa, Vaidehee pair enters semis of W50 Indore ITF $40K Women’s Tournament

In the quarterfinal clash, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehee Choudary defeated Carole Monnet of France and Yakatrina Yashina of Russia 6-2, 6-1 to enter the last four stage of the competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehee Choudary recorded an upset victory to enter the semifinal of the women’s doubles of the W50 Indore ITF Women $40 K Women’s Tournament in Indore on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinal clash, the duo defeated Carole Monnet of France and Yakatrina Yashina of Russia 6-2, 6-1 to enter the last four stage of the competition.

Results: Quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/ Vaidehee Choudhari bt Carole Monnet (FRA) (3) & Yakatrina Yashina (RUS) (3) 6-2, 6-1.