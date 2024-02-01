Sai Karteek pair marches into semis of World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures

In the quarterfinal clash, Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Siddhanth Banthia outclassed Saritas Gokberk and Mert Naci Turker of Turkey in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 10-3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 08:45 PM

In the quarterfinal clash, Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Siddhanth Banthia outclassed Saritas Gokberk and Mert Naci Turker of Turkey in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 10-3

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Siddhanth Banthia reached the semifinals of the men’s doubles event at the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures held at Antalya, Turkey on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal clash, the duo outclassed Saritas Gokberk and Mert Naci Turker of Turkey in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 to enter the last four stages of the competition.

Results: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/ Siddhanth Banthia (IND) bt Saritas Gokberk and Mert Naci Turker (TRKY) 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.