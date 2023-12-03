Ravi Gupta appointed as new Telangana DGP

Telangana government issued orders posting Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ravi Gupta as Director General of Police with full additional charge, with immediate effect

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government issued orders on Sunday posting Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ravi Gupta as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) with full additional charge, with immediate effect.

The State government on directions of the Election Commission of India had placed under suspension Anjani Kumar, and issued notices to two Additional DG rank officers Sanjay Jain and Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat for violating the Model Code of Conduct.