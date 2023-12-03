ECI terms Telangana DGP meet with TPCC president as ‘violation of model code of conduct’, orders suspension

Hyderabad: Hours after he met the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana DGP, Anjani Kumar was suspended on charges of violation of model code of conduct by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The most surprising development by the ECI was reported by the PTI at 5.18 pm. The DGP accompanied by several senior officers had called on Revanth Reddy at his residence around 12.20 p.m.

The visit had raised quite a few eyebrows as the counting was still continuing though the Congress had established a clear lead by then. The DGP was accompanied by Additional DG law and order, Sanjay Jain and ADG CID, Mahesh Bhagwat.

Earlier, around 4.15 pm, the DGP’s office sent a communication to media organisations that “the PCC president called & discussed with DGP, ADG law order, ADG CID about the preparation for swearing in ceremony. He also mentioned that soon they are going to meet the Governor and discuss”.

The DGP office statement also said that Revanth Reddy also “mentioned that from today evening muhurtam will start so if possible, they may consider swearing in function tomorrow or they make take on 9th (December) as mentioned earlier”.

According to the communication, the PCC president also asked the DGP to make adequate security arrangements at all important place. He informed the DGP that many Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers including very senior leaders from Delhi would be participating in the swearing in ceremony. “The option of function will be also at LB Stadium and discussed how to organise the function smoothly without causing much inconvenience to common public”, the statement read.

Anjani Kumar directed that each winning candidate will get 2 2 PSO and senior functionaries will get higher category of security apparatus. The security wing was asked to prepare the threat perception report for all elected candidates.

The DGP also held a meeting with Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, Additional CP Vikram Singh Mann, DIG Intelligence Security Wing, Tafseer Iqbal and Additional DGs Sanjay Jain and Mahesh Bhagwat, for planning effective bandobast for swearing in function.