Ravi Kumar aka ‘Bittiri Satti’ joins BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Ravi Kumar Mudiraj a.k.a Bittiri Satti being welcomed into BRS by Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: Former TPCC secretary Singireddy Somasekhar Reddy, AS Rao Nagar corporator Singireddy Sirisha Reddy and Ravi Kumar Mudiraj a.k.a Bittiri Satti and several other Congress leaders have joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan in the presence of T. Harish Rao, here on Friday.

Harish Rao welcomed the leaders into the party-fold with the pink scarves and asked the people of Telangana to choose whether they wanted a strong leadership under K. Chandrashekhar Rao or a weak one under Congress helm.

“On one side there is strong leader, K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is available on the other end?” he questioned.

Harish Rao asserted that KCR and BRS will score a hat-trick and form the government again despite the opposition parties playing out various tricks.