Ravi Teja suffers muscle tear while shooting for ‘RT75’

He initially neglected the injury, for which he had to undergo surgery on Thursday at Yashoda Hospital.
Hyderabad: Actor Ravi Teja suffered a muscle tear in his right hand while filming his upcoming movie, ‘RT75’.
The doctors have advised him to take complete rest for six weeks to ensure proper recovery.
The injury occurred on the set of the film, where Ravi Teja was performing an action sequence.
Fans and well-wishers are praying for his speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, on the work front after Mr.Bacchan, RT75 is his next. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarupu, Sreeleela is playing the female lead. This is the second collab of the Dhamaak combo.