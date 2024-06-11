Sithara Entertainments launches Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja film #RT75

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 03:38 PM

Hyderabad: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has become an inspiration to many aspiring filmmakers and actors in Indian cinema, especially Telugu cinema. With numerous cult blockbusters to his name, he has delivered memorable performances across a range of films. His inimitable comic timing and unmatched on-screen energy have endeared him to masses and movie lovers alike.

Now, Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas is producing his landmark 75th film, under the working title Production No. 28. Young writer-director Bhanu Bogavarapu is making his directorial debut with this film.

The team has revealed that Ravi Teja will be seen in a mass role with a touch of humor and Sreeleela has joined the cast as the leading actress for the film. The lead pair, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, previously delivered a box office hit with ‘Dhamaka.’ Music director Bheems Ceciroleo, who also composed the blockbuster soundtrack for “Dhamaka,” has been roped in to compose the music for this film.

Vidhu Ayyana will handle cinematography, Nandu Savirigana is writing the dialogues for the story and screenplay penned by Bhanu and National Award-winning Navin Nooli will edit the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film.