Ravish Kumar takes to YouTube channel after resigning from NDTV

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: A day after journalist Ravish Kumar has resigned from his post as the senior executive editor at New Delhi Television Network (NDTV) India, he took to his social media platforms and urged the people to continue supporting journalists who confront those in power at a time when there was a “severe threat to democracy” in India.

“At a time when the judiciary of the country faltered and the people in power tried to silence the voice of many, it was the people of the country that showed immense love towards me. I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without my audience. I urge these people to continue supporting my work, which will now be through my new YouTube channel and Facebook page,” Ravish said in his YouTube video.

“You are all included in my being. Your love is my wealth. You have a one-sided and lengthy dialogue with the audience on your youtube channel. This is my new address. Everyone has to fight against the slavery of Godi media (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

माननीय जनता, मेरे होने में आप सभी शामिल हैं। आपका प्यार ही मेरी दौलत है। आप दर्शकों से एकतरफ़ा और लंबा संवाद किया है। अपने यू- ट्यूब चैनल पर। यही मेरा नया पता है। सभी को गोदी मीडिया की ग़ुलामी से लड़ना है। आपका

रवीश कुमार https://t.co/39BKNJdoro — ravish kumar (@ravishndtv) December 1, 2022

NDTV, in an internal mail, on Wednesday stated that his resignation was effective immediately. “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish did. This reflects in the immense feedback about him — in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally,” read the mail. “Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” the mail read.

The resignation of the Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning news anchor came a day after the channel’s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of its parent entity, Radhika Roy Prannoy Roy (RRPR) Private Limited.

AMG Media Networks Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, bought 100 per cent equity stakes in Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), in August. Later that month, the Adani Group announced that it will acquire a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV through VPCL. NDTV had then said that the takeover was done without the consent or any sort of notice served to Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy.

On November 22, the Adani group began the process of acquiring an additional 26 per cent stake in the company by launching an open offer that will continue till December 5.

Ravish Kumar joined NDTV in 1996, and has been associated with its channels since. He used to host the programmes such as ‘Hum Log’, ‘Ravish Ki Report’, ‘Desh Ki Baat’ and ‘Prime Time’. He has been conferred twice with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, besides the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.