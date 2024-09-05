Ray of sunshine amid monsoon gloom in Hyderabad

City grappling with relentless downpour welcomes the slight respite

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 10:20 PM

After days of incessant rain, Hyderabad witnessed pleasant weather on Thursday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: After a prolonged monsoon gloom that enveloped the city, Hyderabad welcomed a brief appearance of sunshine on Friday, offering a much-needed respite to its residents. This brief respite from the incessant rain was a welcome change for many who have been grappling with relentless downpours.

Over the past few days, Hyderabad has been under the spell of persistent rain, with intermittent light showers during the days, and heavier downpours during the late nights and early mornings. This weather pattern led to significant water logging, traffic disruptions, and a halt in daily activities.

On Friday, the city’s temperatures rose to a maximum of 28 degree Celsius, a noticeable increase from the lower temperatures recorded earlier in the week. On September 3, the city experienced a low of 23.8 degree Celsius, while the previous day saw a maximum of around 26 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts maximum temperatures to be around 26 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius over the next two days.

Hyderabad is also expected to continue experiencing generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds until September 9. Weather experts predict brief, moderate spells of rain during the late nights. Despite these conditions, no severe weather alerts have been issued for the city.

Yellow alert for districts

Across Telangana, a yellow alert has been issued for light to moderate rainfall through September 9. For Saturday, heavy rain is likely in isolated areas including Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected throughout the State. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and be prepared for the ongoing rain spell.