Razwi Chaman in Karimnagar a preferred destination for NRIs

Bad roads irk residents in Citizens Colony, the largest cluster in Razwi Chaman in Karimnagar

Jeddah: ‘Roti, Kapda aur Makaan’ is the sole motto of Gulf NRIs, and the last of the objectives – Makaan- appears to be in sharp focus for them now. Starting from Toli Chowki in Hyderabad to remote villages on the banks of Godavari, known for concentration of Gulf NRIs, is where demand for housing is fast growing.

Bommakal, adjacent to Karimnagar on the Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajeev Rahadari, is one such small village that has been attracting a significant number of NRIs looking for a nesting place. Thriving localities of Citizen Colony, Vijayanagar, Sripuram and Mahalaxmi Nagar colonies in Razwi Chaman area in the jurisdiction of the village are becoming preferred destinations for many NRIs from the West and Gulf. The area has been witnessing hectic construction activity of late.

“While beef, hijab and bulldozer in other States give a negative connotation to roti, kapda aur makaan, in Telangana bulldozers and JCBs mean building a strong State and prosperity of people,” commented Zakir Hussain, a Gulf returnee, pointing towards a JCB at a construction site.

Fondly referred to as Jubilee Hills of Karimnagar, the area has grown into the most preferred real estate investment hub not only for NRIs but scores of government employees including from Singareni collieries and NTPC. Minister K Eshwar and some other top leaders of TRS also chose to live in this area.

“It was almost a desert when I built the house two decades ago,” said Rasheed Khan, an NRI whose house is located at the entrance of Razwi Chaman. Mohammed Mubeen, a Gulf returnee, who now runs a grocery shop in Citizens Colony, says he didn’t expect growth in such a short period and others echoed similar views. It has become difficult now to find plots for sale on the roadside, says Wajid Ali, a local leader.

The Gram Panchayat, known for its people’s friendly approach, is prompt in approving building permissions, mostly within 72 hours. Sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas makes a point to settle down in the village.

Residents, however, complain about lack of infrastructure in the colonies especially in Citizens Colony, the largest cluster. The roads are three times wider than in Mukrampura in the heart of Karimnagar city, but have not been converted into pakka roads. The poor sewerage lane connectivity also irks the residents. According to Sarwar Sharif, general secretary of the Citizens Colony Development Committee (CCDC), basic facilities such as roads need to be developed on par with the growing population. The residents have also sought the establishment of a primary health center and a bank in the area.