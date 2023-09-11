RBI approves reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank MD

The reappointment of Bakhshi will be effective from October 4, 2023, till October 3, 2026, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

By PTI Published Date - 11:52 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

New Delhi: Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday said the RBI has approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and CEO of the private lender for three years.

The bank’s shareholders have already approved the appointment of Bakhshi for three more years, it added.

