RCS England to hold intercollegiate final MRCS exams from Jan 17-22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 05:57 PM

Hyderabad: The prestigious Intercollegiate Final MRCS Examinations being held by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS England) is being conducted in Hyderabad between January 17 and 22.

A total of 35 eminent examiners from the UK, India and the Middle East have flown down to Hyderabad to assess 240 surgical trainees, who have come to Hyderabad from all over India to take this examination, which is spread over six days and is being conducted by founder Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram.

The cancer specialist has been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting the MRCS every year in India and since 2015, the final examination of MRCS is being conducted in Hyderabad. Dr Raghu Ram said the MRCS Examination tests the knowledge, experience and core clinical competence expected of surgical trainees at the end of their basic surgical training.