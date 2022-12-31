Re-inventing the Wheel: A sneak peek into pre-production stage of ‘Project K’ from scratch

Rebel Star Prabhas’s futuristic film, ‘Project K’, being made in the direction of creative director Nag Ashwin

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:01 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas’s futuristic film, ‘Project K’, being made in the direction of creative director Nag Ashwin, is the highest-budgeted movie ever in the Indian cinema. Nag Ashwin took special care on script and other pre-production formalities as well.

He even made a public appeal to Anand Mahindra, requesting automobile technology from his venture, Mahindra Group, for ‘Project K’. The movie needed Mahindra Group’s assistance in developing future automobiles for the film and Anand Mahindra is lending complete support.

As a New Year treat, the makers released episode 1 of ‘From Skratch: Re-inventing the Wheel’, which shows the process of making a wheel. Of course, it’s not a regular wheel. The fun part is the team made a mockery of Nag Ashwin for his enthusiasm to design and make the wheel. But, looks like he alone knows the importance of it. Priyanka Dutt’s involvement is also noticeable in the video. There is more to come in the series of ‘From Skratch…’

Big B Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lengthy and significant role in the movie, whereas Deepika Padukone is the female lead opposite Prabhas. Celebrating 50 memorable years, Telugu cinema’s leading production house Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this golden jubilee project prestigiously on a high budget with Ashwini Dutt as the producer.