Read well and memorise the content: Dr CS Vepa

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: Consistency and balanced preparation would help government job aspirants master more content in less time, Vepa Academy, Hyderabad, Director, Dr. CS Vepa said.

In his presentation on ‘How to achieve success in the competitive exams using brain power’ during a free awareness programme organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana on Monday, Dr. Vepa gave detailed tips on how to read and memorise the content.

Time management was a key during the preparation for competitive exams, he said, adding that after reading the content candidates should follow a systematic revision approach.

“The first revision should be done within 24 hours followed by daily two hours for the first week and daily one hour in the second week. Later revision of the content can be done once in a week,” he said.

Stating that cut off in the academic exams were pre-decided, Vepa said cut off in the competitive exams was not pre-decided but was based on the competition.

