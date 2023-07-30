Ready to contest from Kothagudem if given a ticket, says Telangana DPH

Kothagudem: Making his political ambitions loud and clear, Director (Public Health and Family Welfare) Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said he was ready to contest from the Kothagudem Assembly if given a ticket in the next elections. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was his role model and if he was given a BRS ticket, […]

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Kothagudem: Making his political ambitions loud and clear, Director (Public Health and Family Welfare) Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said he was ready to contest from the Kothagudem Assembly if given a ticket in the next elections.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was his role model and if he was given a BRS ticket, he would contest in the elections.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao, the chairman of Dr. GSR Charitable Trust set up in memory of his father, addressed an ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ of the trust here on Sunday and said he would launch a public interaction programme titled ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Gadala’ in Kothagudem and Paloncha Municipalities on August 5.

The programme would be conducted in other villages and hamlets to learn about the issues being faced by the people, to address them and to prepare a development manifesto for the growth of people and Kothagudem constituency, he said.

Speaking to the media later, he said out of the 10 Assembly segments in erstwhile Khammam, only three segments, Kothagudem, Khammam and Palair were in the general category while the others were reserved to SC/STs.

In Kothagudem, though an open seat, occasionally BC candidates were fielded by some parties. The constituency consists of 60 percent BC voters and 20 percent SC/ST voters. Hence the seat must be allocated to BCs, he said.